Court Clears Former MP Kirip Chaliha of Negligence Charges in Worker’s Death Case

A Delhi court has cleared former Congress MP Kirip Chaliha of negligence charges related to the death of a construction worker at his property. The court found no evidence against Chaliha, placing responsibility on the contractor, Aabid Ali, who faces charges under specific Indian Penal Code sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 19:49 IST
A Delhi court has discharged former Congress MP Kirip Chaliha from a 2020 negligence case over a worker's death at his property. The court cited a lack of evidence against Chaliha, shifting liability to the contractor, Aabid Ali.

The case, heard by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal, involved accusations under IPC sections 304 A and 288 concerning the alleged negligent conduct during renovation work at Chaliha's Vasant Kunj apartment.

The court noted that renovation was supervised exclusively by Ali, absolving Chaliha of direct involvement. Charges remain against Ali, as the court recognized a 'prima facie case' following the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

