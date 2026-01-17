Court Clears Former MP Kirip Chaliha of Negligence Charges in Worker’s Death Case

A Delhi court has discharged former Congress MP Kirip Chaliha from a 2020 negligence case over a worker's death at his property. The court cited a lack of evidence against Chaliha, shifting liability to the contractor, Aabid Ali.

The case, heard by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal, involved accusations under IPC sections 304 A and 288 concerning the alleged negligent conduct during renovation work at Chaliha's Vasant Kunj apartment.

The court noted that renovation was supervised exclusively by Ali, absolving Chaliha of direct involvement. Charges remain against Ali, as the court recognized a 'prima facie case' following the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)