Shark Attacks Surge Off Australian Coast: Surfing Amidst Danger

A spate of shark attacks off the coast of Australia's New South Wales has left authorities on high alert. On Tuesday, a surfer suffered minor injuries after a shark struck his board at Point Plomer, marking the fourth incident in three days.

Local beaches have been closed as a precaution, with electronic drumlines deployed to monitor shark activity. Recent rainfall has muddied waters, increasing the risk of attacks by bull sharks, known to haunt Sydney's waters.

Previous attacks included a 12-year-old who lost both legs and another surfer critically injured. With the beaches deemed unsafe, locals are advised to opt for pools until further notice.

