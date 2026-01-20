Shark Attacks Surge Off Australian Coast: Surfing Amidst Danger
A surfer sustained minor injuries in the latest of several shark attacks off the New South Wales coast. Authorities have closed beaches and deployed electronic drumlines to monitor shark activity, attributing the increased attacks to murky waters post-rainfall. Previous assaults left one boy critically injured and another surfer hospitalized.
- Country:
- Australia
A spate of shark attacks off the coast of Australia's New South Wales has left authorities on high alert. On Tuesday, a surfer suffered minor injuries after a shark struck his board at Point Plomer, marking the fourth incident in three days.
Local beaches have been closed as a precaution, with electronic drumlines deployed to monitor shark activity. Recent rainfall has muddied waters, increasing the risk of attacks by bull sharks, known to haunt Sydney's waters.
Previous attacks included a 12-year-old who lost both legs and another surfer critically injured. With the beaches deemed unsafe, locals are advised to opt for pools until further notice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- shark
- attacks
- Australia
- surfer
- New South Wales
- beaches
- drumlines
- rainfall
- bull sharks
- water safety