Kumbhalgarh Sanctuary Declared an Eco-Sensitive Zone

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced that the region surrounding Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary is now an eco-sensitive zone. This move will protect its rich biodiversity and support indigenous communities with eco-friendly initiatives. The declaration aims to balance ecological preservation with sustainable development.

Updated: 20-01-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 15:51 IST
  Country:
  India

The Union Environment Minister, Bhupender Yadav, announced on Tuesday the designation of the area around Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary as an eco-sensitive zone. This sanctuary is part of the Aravalli mountain range and is known for its diverse biodiversity.

A government notification has been issued regarding this new status. The sanctuary, located in Rajasthan, is home to various species, including the leopard, striped hyena, jungle cat, Indian pangolin, blue bull, and chinkara, according to the minister's social media post, along with bird species like the painted francolin.

Yadav emphasized that this designation as an ESZ will enhance biodiversity protection and promote initiatives like organic farming and agroforestry, benefiting indigenous communities. This development aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for community-driven ecological preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

