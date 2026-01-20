Left Menu

Mystery in Pedrena: Seve Ballesteros Statue Stolen

A statue of golfer Seve Ballesteros has disappeared from his hometown Pedrena, Spain. Authorities suspect theft, as the community mourns the loss of this historic tribute. Local police are investigating and urge anyone with information to come forward to help recover the bronze memorial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish authorities have begun an investigation after a statue honoring golfer Seve Ballesteros went missing from Pedrena, his hometown.

The Marina de Cudeyo Town Council announced on social media that they suspect theft, describing the incident as 'unfortunate.'

The bronze statue, a 2009 creation by Salvador García Ceballos installed in 2017, is a significant local landmark.

