Bombay High Court to Re-examine Mumbai's Air Quality Concerns

The Bombay High Court has shown its discontent with Mumbai's current 'moderate' air quality index, as it plans to reassess the pollution situation on January 23rd.

Three years ago, the court took suo motu cognizance of declining air quality, prompting actions from civic authorities. Notably, the BMC and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board have been urged to implement strategies for improvement.

Recently, the BMC reported undertaking measures to address air quality, including inspections at construction sites. Despite achieving some improvement, the court remains unappeased and will review further actions.

