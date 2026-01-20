Left Menu

Bombay High Court to Re-examine Mumbai's Air Quality Concerns

The Bombay High Court expresses dissatisfaction with Mumbai's moderate air quality index and schedules a review of the city's pollution levels. The BMC highlights improvement efforts and enforcement actions at construction sites while pointing out seasonal pollution patterns. The AQI showed improvement over the past years.

Updated: 20-01-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:27 IST
Bombay High Court to Re-examine Mumbai's Air Quality Concerns
The Bombay High Court has shown its discontent with Mumbai's current 'moderate' air quality index, as it plans to reassess the pollution situation on January 23rd.

Three years ago, the court took suo motu cognizance of declining air quality, prompting actions from civic authorities. Notably, the BMC and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board have been urged to implement strategies for improvement.

Recently, the BMC reported undertaking measures to address air quality, including inspections at construction sites. Despite achieving some improvement, the court remains unappeased and will review further actions.

