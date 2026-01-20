Left Menu

Central Delhi's Green Makeover: Enriching Public Spaces

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched tenders for beautification projects across Central Delhi, such as the Lotus Temple and Humayun's Tomb, enhancing green spaces through horticultural efforts. Projects, with an estimated cost of Rs 55.88 lakh, aim to enrich prominent locations within seven to ten days of commencement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:33 IST
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued tenders to revamp some of Central Delhi's key public areas. This initiative focuses on enhancing the urban landscape, including sites such as the Lotus Temple and Humayun's Tomb, aimed at boosting green spaces and drawing more visitors.

Tender documents reveal plans for six horticulture projects, aiming to beautify the areas with potted plants, planters, and landscaped belts. The entire project is estimated to cost Rs 55.88 lakh, with completion expected within seven to ten days. The opening for bids was on January 20, with firm submission deadlines.

The revitalization efforts target several areas, including the Lodhi Road flyovers and South Extension market, with particular focus on bringing nature to urban settings. Ambedkar Stadium and other prominent locations will also see upgrades. The bidding process emphasizes quality, requiring experienced contractors to present samples and adhere to strict specifications.

