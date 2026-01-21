Miracle Survivor: The Little Girl Who Walked Away

A tragic train derailment in southern Spain has resulted in the loss of at least 42 lives, sending shockwaves throughout the nation. However, amidst the wreckage, a 6-year-old girl miraculously survived, becoming a beacon of hope amid the chaos.

She was discovered barefoot by a Civil Guard officer, having escaped the twisted metal through a broken window. Despite losing her family, she sustained only minor injuries and is now in the care of her grandparents.

The community of Punta Umbria, where her family resided, has declared three days of mourning, paying homage to the victims. Jose Carlos Hernandez, the mayor, expressed solace in the girl's survival, highlighting the resilience and support surrounding her future.

(With inputs from agencies.)