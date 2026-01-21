Left Menu

AcreRise: Leading the Future of Real Estate in Eastern India

AcreRise, a visionary real estate developer from Odisha, India, has been named 'Real Estate Developer of the Year' at the Times Business Awards-2026. The company, known for its transparency and innovative design, is committed to long-term value creation and aligns with Bhubaneswar’s urban development goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-01-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 11:50 IST
AcreRise, a pioneering real estate developer based in Odisha, India, has clinched the prestigious 'Real Estate Developer of the Year' award at the Times Business Awards-2026. This accolade underscores the company's commitment to transparency, design innovation, and compliance in the ever-evolving urban landscape of Bhubaneswar.

Founded by Sashikant Barik and Sheikh Mairajul Haque, AcreRise has established itself as a benchmark in foresight and execution discipline. With a meticulous focus on long-term value creation, the company operates with 100% RERA compliance and a customer-centric approach that has earned widespread trust.

AcreRise's strategic growth aligns seamlessly with Bhubaneswar's infrastructure expansion, creating resilient residential communities. The company's projects, such as One World township and AcreRise Azure, focus on enhancing lifestyle and enduring urban value, embodying the motto 'Keeping You Ahead.'

