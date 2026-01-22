Illuminating the Sun: ISRO-ESA Heliophysics Workshop's Bright Future

Thiruvananthapuram is currently hosting an extensive five-day ISRO–ESA Heliophysics workshop, a pivotal event focused on leveraging the potential of missions Aditya-L1, Solar Orbiter, and Proba-3. The event, spanning numerous scientific domains, aims to harness unique solar and heliospheric data through a collaborative global effort.

On Thursday, ISRO announced that the workshop operates jointly with the European Space Agency and the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology. Crucially, it brings together about 50 heliophysics experts, researchers, and students from Europe and other countries, alongside 150 Indian counterparts, facilitating a rich exchange of ideas and data.

The workshop is strategically designed to exploit the complementary vantage points of the three solar missions, delivering an unprecedented comprehensive look at the Sun and heliosphere. A notable feature of the workshop is a series of hands-on data analysis sessions, equipping participants with the skills necessary to handle the complex datasets available from these missions.

According to ISRO, this initiative marks an important milestone in strengthening scientific collaboration between Indian and European space agencies. The workshop intends to foster long-term partnerships in solar and heliospheric science, potentially leading to future joint studies and coordinated observation campaigns.

