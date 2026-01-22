Left Menu

Illuminating the Sun: ISRO-ESA Heliophysics Workshop's Bright Future

The ISRO-ESA Heliophysics Workshop is a five-day event in Thiruvananthapuram focusing on solar missions Aditya-L1, Solar Orbiter, and Proba-3. It aims to foster scientific collaboration, featuring data analysis sessions for over 200 global and Indian experts to advance understanding of the Sun and heliosphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-01-2026 09:24 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 09:24 IST
Illuminating the Sun: ISRO-ESA Heliophysics Workshop's Bright Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thiruvananthapuram is currently hosting an extensive five-day ISRO–ESA Heliophysics workshop, a pivotal event focused on leveraging the potential of missions Aditya-L1, Solar Orbiter, and Proba-3. The event, spanning numerous scientific domains, aims to harness unique solar and heliospheric data through a collaborative global effort.

On Thursday, ISRO announced that the workshop operates jointly with the European Space Agency and the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology. Crucially, it brings together about 50 heliophysics experts, researchers, and students from Europe and other countries, alongside 150 Indian counterparts, facilitating a rich exchange of ideas and data.

The workshop is strategically designed to exploit the complementary vantage points of the three solar missions, delivering an unprecedented comprehensive look at the Sun and heliosphere. A notable feature of the workshop is a series of hands-on data analysis sessions, equipping participants with the skills necessary to handle the complex datasets available from these missions.

According to ISRO, this initiative marks an important milestone in strengthening scientific collaboration between Indian and European space agencies. The workshop intends to foster long-term partnerships in solar and heliospheric science, potentially leading to future joint studies and coordinated observation campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Jury Acquits Officer in Uvalde School Shooting Case

Texas Jury Acquits Officer in Uvalde School Shooting Case

 Global
2
Trial of Pro-Democracy Activists Highlights Tensions in Hong Kong

Trial of Pro-Democracy Activists Highlights Tensions in Hong Kong

 Global
3
Vince Aims for Victory in SA20 Eliminator with Team Confidence at Peak

Vince Aims for Victory in SA20 Eliminator with Team Confidence at Peak

 South Africa
4
Daring Rescue: Police Save Abducted Baby from Human Traffickers

Daring Rescue: Police Save Abducted Baby from Human Traffickers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026