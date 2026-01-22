Miraculous Escape: Woman Survives Leopard Attack

A 45-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Beed district had a miraculous escape from a leopard attack, authorities confirmed on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when Mankarna Shivram Netke was working in her field in Shirur Kasar tehsil.

Despite reports of leopard growls from a nearby hilly area earlier in the day, locals were caught off guard when the big cat attempted to sink its teeth into Netke's neck. Fortunately, her thick scarf acted as a shield, and neighboring farmers rushed to her aid after hearing her screams. Though she sustained claw injuries, she is currently stable in a Beed district hospital.

Following the attack, Range Forest Officer Amol Ghodke stated that camera traps will be installed to monitor the leopard's movements. The forest department has pledged to assist Netke's family financially in accordance with government policies, ensuring their safety and peace of mind.

