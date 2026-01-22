Left Menu

Miraculous Escape: Woman Survives Leopard Attack

A woman in Maharashtra's Beed district narrowly survived a leopard attack thanks to a thick scarf around her neck. The incident left her with minor injuries, and the forest department is taking steps to monitor the animal and provide financial assistance to the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 22-01-2026 13:20 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 13:20 IST
A 45-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Beed district had a miraculous escape from a leopard attack, authorities confirmed on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when Mankarna Shivram Netke was working in her field in Shirur Kasar tehsil.

Despite reports of leopard growls from a nearby hilly area earlier in the day, locals were caught off guard when the big cat attempted to sink its teeth into Netke's neck. Fortunately, her thick scarf acted as a shield, and neighboring farmers rushed to her aid after hearing her screams. Though she sustained claw injuries, she is currently stable in a Beed district hospital.

Following the attack, Range Forest Officer Amol Ghodke stated that camera traps will be installed to monitor the leopard's movements. The forest department has pledged to assist Netke's family financially in accordance with government policies, ensuring their safety and peace of mind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

