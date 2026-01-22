Him-Chandigarh City: A New Urban Vision Near Baddi

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi led a Cabinet sub-committee meeting on Thursday to evaluate the ongoing progress of the Him-Chandigarh City project, which is poised to be developed near Baddi in Solan district. The minister announced plans to use drone technology for land parcel mapping.

Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma presented a comprehensive report highlighting details about land availability and relevant revenue documents to the committee. Notably, 3,428 bighas have already been earmarked for housing development, with an additional 5,000 to 6,000 bighas identified from the common pool.

The Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) plans to conduct a drone-based land mapping survey shortly. Additionally, HIMUDA, in collaboration with the revenue department and local authorities, will undertake land consolidation within a month, forming a single plot for this large-scale urban project.

