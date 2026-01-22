Him-Chandigarh City: A New Urban Vision Near Baddi
Himachal Pradesh's proposed Him-Chandigarh City near Baddi, chaired by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, is set for a drone survey to map land parcels. With over 3,428 bighas allocated and further land identified, the project aims to develop an organized urban center complementing the Tricity region.
- Country:
- India
Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi led a Cabinet sub-committee meeting on Thursday to evaluate the ongoing progress of the Him-Chandigarh City project, which is poised to be developed near Baddi in Solan district. The minister announced plans to use drone technology for land parcel mapping.
Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma presented a comprehensive report highlighting details about land availability and relevant revenue documents to the committee. Notably, 3,428 bighas have already been earmarked for housing development, with an additional 5,000 to 6,000 bighas identified from the common pool.
The Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) plans to conduct a drone-based land mapping survey shortly. Additionally, HIMUDA, in collaboration with the revenue department and local authorities, will undertake land consolidation within a month, forming a single plot for this large-scale urban project.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AIPEF Stands Against National Electricity Policy Draft
Chandigarh Shifts to Monthly Electricity Billing for Consumers
Himachal Pradesh Bank Tops Nation in Agricultural Insurance Implementation
Powering the Future: Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 Set to Illuminate New Delhi
Himachal Pradesh Boosts Rural Connectivity with Major Road Project