Left Menu

Him-Chandigarh City: A New Urban Vision Near Baddi

Himachal Pradesh's proposed Him-Chandigarh City near Baddi, chaired by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, is set for a drone survey to map land parcels. With over 3,428 bighas allocated and further land identified, the project aims to develop an organized urban center complementing the Tricity region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:52 IST
Him-Chandigarh City: A New Urban Vision Near Baddi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi led a Cabinet sub-committee meeting on Thursday to evaluate the ongoing progress of the Him-Chandigarh City project, which is poised to be developed near Baddi in Solan district. The minister announced plans to use drone technology for land parcel mapping.

Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma presented a comprehensive report highlighting details about land availability and relevant revenue documents to the committee. Notably, 3,428 bighas have already been earmarked for housing development, with an additional 5,000 to 6,000 bighas identified from the common pool.

The Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) plans to conduct a drone-based land mapping survey shortly. Additionally, HIMUDA, in collaboration with the revenue department and local authorities, will undertake land consolidation within a month, forming a single plot for this large-scale urban project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Thirst: Water Crisis Amid Ammonia Surge

Delhi's Thirst: Water Crisis Amid Ammonia Surge

 India
2
High Seas Interception: French Navy Stops Russian Tanker Running Shadow Oil Trade

High Seas Interception: French Navy Stops Russian Tanker Running Shadow Oil ...

 Global
3
Bribery Bust: Two Government Officials Nabbed in Ernakulam and Kottayam

Bribery Bust: Two Government Officials Nabbed in Ernakulam and Kottayam

 India
4
Delhi-NCR Sees Relief as Stage III Air Quality Restrictions Lifted

Delhi-NCR Sees Relief as Stage III Air Quality Restrictions Lifted

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026