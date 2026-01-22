Left Menu

Massive Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across the U.S.

A massive storm is expected to impact approximately 150 million Americans with heavy snow and freezing rain from the Central Plains to the East Coast. The storm could result in power outages, dangerous road conditions, and frigid temperatures across various regions over the weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 22:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A sprawling winter storm is set to disrupt travel and cause power outages for around 150 million Americans, extending from the Central Plains to the East Coast, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm is expected to blanket the Appalachians and West Virginia with up to 20 inches of snow, while treacherous icy roads and power outages threaten the eastern U.S. Residents in New York City, Boston, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C. are bracing for substantial snowfall and freezing temperatures over the weekend.

Chicago is preparing for a 'deep freeze' with sub-zero temps, while Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of emergency due to anticipated ice and power issues. The storm is projected to clear out by late Sunday or early Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

