Delhi's Thirst: Water Crisis Amid Ammonia Surge

Delhi faces a water supply crisis as ammonia levels in the Yamuna surge, affecting several major water treatment plants. This disruption is expected to last until February, impacting numerous city areas. DJB is managing the crisis by limiting water production and urging residents to conserve water.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 22:09 IST
Delhi is bracing for a significant water supply disruption, expected to last until next month. Rising ammonia levels in the Yamuna and decreased raw water supply from Haryana have forced five major treatment plants to cut production, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) reported on Thursday.

The WTPs facing cuts include Wazirabad, Haiderpur Phase 1 and 2, Bawana, and Dwarka. These reductions are causing widespread impact across the capital, affecting areas like IGI Airport, Dwarka, and Shalimar Bagh, among others.

DJB has halted operations completely at Wazirabad WTP due to the high ammonia levels and restricted canal supply. While Haryana is assisting by supplying water, authorities urge residents to practice judicious use of water during this period of scarcity.

