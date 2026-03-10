Karnataka's Battle Against Summer Water Shortages

Karnataka's government is stepping up efforts to combat potential drinking water shortages across its rural communities as summer approaches. Minister Priyank Kharge announced plans to rent private borewells and use tankers to supply water, alongside restoring and drilling borewells as necessary based on geologists' recommendations.

The initiative also includes comprehensive water quality testing and maintenance of overhead tanks to guarantee safe drinking water. As many regions face dry conditions, district administrations are prepared to take urgent measures to address any shortages that may arise.

Financial resources from the Central and State Drought Relief Funds will support these efforts, ensuring a coordinated approach to maintaining water supply, with over a thousand borewell repairs and new drills scheduled for March 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)