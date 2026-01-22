Left Menu

Brace for Impact: Icy Invasion from New Mexico to the Carolinas

A massive ice storm is set to sweep across parts of the United States from New Mexico to the Carolinas. With extreme cold, potential power outages, and severe travel disruptions, millions prepare for its impact. Forecasters warn of heavy snowfall in major cities including Washington, DC, and New York.

Updated: 22-01-2026 23:35 IST
Brace for Impact: Icy Invasion from New Mexico to the Carolinas
An expansive ice storm threatens to disrupt life across a vast swath of the United States, from New Mexico to the Carolinas, with heavy snowfall and freezing rain predicted to impact major urban centers like Washington, DC, Philadelphia, and New York City. The National Weather Service estimates that nearly 100 million Americans are under winter weather alerts as the storm progresses eastward.

The storm is expected to arrive on Friday, bringing a tumultuous mix of wintry conditions throughout the weekend. Forecasters highlight the potential for up to a foot of snow in I-95 corridor cities, compounded by significant ice and sleet accumulations that could topple trees and down power lines, leaving millions without power.

In preparation, cities along the storm's path are deploying resources to mitigate its effects, including snowplows and salt spreaders. Transportation hubs across the South and East Coast, like Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta, face potential delays, while states mobilize equipment to keep roads clear in advance of the oncoming chill.

