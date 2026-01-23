Tensions Rise as Landslides Hit New Zealand Campgrounds

Two teenagers are among six individuals missing following a landslide at a bustling campground in New Zealand's North Island, authorities reported on Friday. Rescue teams are tirelessly working to locate survivors amid the devastation caused by the disaster.

The landslide, triggered by relentless rains, descended on the crowded campsite at Mt. Maunganui, on the island's east coast. Fire and emergency official David Guard assured that significant efforts are underway with personnel, contractors, and police units, meticulously assessing the situation to ensure no stone is left unturned. However, police caution that the magnitude of the tragedy may prolong the rescue operations.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visited the affected site, offering solace to grieving families and pledging governmental aid. Meanwhile, an additional landslide in Papamoa led to two fatalities, highlighting the widespread impact of the severe weather. Civic precautions are urged as some regions remain inaccessible due to road closures.

