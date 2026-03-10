Crisis Deepens: Lebanon's Humanitarian Emergency

The humanitarian crisis in Lebanon has reached a critical point amid escalating conflict in the Middle East. With over 84 children among the dead, and more than 667,000 individuals displaced, the impact is being felt across the nation, according to U.N. agencies.

The conflict erupted when Hezbollah launched attacks on Israel, prompting a fierce response. Official reports indicate that approximately 486 people have died, with a significant portion being civilians caught in urban centers like Beirut. The ongoing violence has exacerbated the displacement crisis, recalling the severe upheaval during the 2023-24 conflict.

Amid mass evacuations mandated by Israeli military orders, Lebanon's health infrastructure is under unbearable pressure. The closure and damage to medical facilities are complicating aid efforts, with many seeking refuge in government-designated shelters or temporary accommodations, highlighting the urgent need for international intervention.

