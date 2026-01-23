Tragic Fate: Open Drains Turn Playgrounds into Danger Zones

In a heartbreaking incident in Ghaziabad, an 11-year-old boy named Ahil tragically lost his life after falling into an open drain while playing near his home. The incident has sparked widespread anger among residents, who blame the local administration for negligence.

The tragedy unfolded on Wednesday evening in Mazra Jhundpura village, when Ahil was playing just 50 meters from his house. Despite the efforts of family and neighbors, who rushed him to a hospital in an unconscious state, he was declared dead upon arrival.

Residents are demanding accountability from the local authorities, citing a previous similar incident involving a five-month-old boy. They also plan to raise their concerns with the district magistrate, drawing attention to the lack of safety measures around the open drains.