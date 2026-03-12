Tragedy in Transit: Negligence Claims Young Life Again

A tragic accident claimed the life of a Class 1 student when she fell through a broken floorboard on a moving school bus in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday afternoon. The young girl was run over by the vehicle's rear wheels, marking the second such incident in the region within two weeks.

Authorities report that the latest tragedy involved a bus from RBS School, happening around 3 pm while transporting children home. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Aditya confirmed the mishap occurred in the Etmadpur area, with the girl, identified as Naina, falling onto the road when a section of the floor gave way.

Police have seized the vehicle involved and sent the girl's body for a post-mortem examination. In a previous incident in Aligarh, similar negligence resulted in another child's death, leading to the arrest of school officials. These accidents underscore serious lapses in safety standards for school transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)