Left Menu

Tragedy in Transit: Negligence Claims Young Life Again

A Class 1 student tragically died after falling through a broken floorboard of a moving school bus in Agra. This mirrors a similar incident in Aligarh, both in Uttar Pradesh, where negligence regarding maintenance led to fatalities. Police have taken action against those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:08 IST
Tragedy in Transit: Negligence Claims Young Life Again
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the life of a Class 1 student when she fell through a broken floorboard on a moving school bus in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday afternoon. The young girl was run over by the vehicle's rear wheels, marking the second such incident in the region within two weeks.

Authorities report that the latest tragedy involved a bus from RBS School, happening around 3 pm while transporting children home. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Aditya confirmed the mishap occurred in the Etmadpur area, with the girl, identified as Naina, falling onto the road when a section of the floor gave way.

Police have seized the vehicle involved and sent the girl's body for a post-mortem examination. In a previous incident in Aligarh, similar negligence resulted in another child's death, leading to the arrest of school officials. These accidents underscore serious lapses in safety standards for school transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026