Negligence, Threats, and Tragedy: Double Murder at Ethanol Plant Raises Concerns

The tragic killing of two senior officials at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) ethanol plant has raised severe questions about law enforcement and safety protocols in Budaun. Officials confirmed the suspension of two policemen for negligence following the incident.

The deceased, Harshit Mishra, assistant general manager, and Sudhir Kumar Gupta, general manager, had reportedly raised alarms regarding threats to their lives. Mishra's family claimed their warnings were consistently ignored by local authorities, leading to this tragic outcome.

The accused, Ajay Pratap Singh, allegedly fired on site after being blacklisted as a vendor, reportedly due to grievances stemming from his termination. Questions now loom over how security was breached so easily, exacerbating public outcry and demands for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)