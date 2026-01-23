Left Menu

BMC's Water Cut Alert for Mumbai: Upcoming Changes Explored

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will implement a 10% water cut in various parts of Mumbai and eastern suburbs from January 27 to February 7 due to essential maintenance work at the Pise site in Thane. Residents are urged to conserve water during this period.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a significant 10% water cut in several parts of Mumbai and the eastern suburbs. This measure, scheduled from January 27 to February 7, is necessary for conducting crucial maintenance work.

The annual maintenance activities will occur at the pneumatic gate system located at Pise in Thane district. This site plays a vital role in the water supply to numerous regions, including parts of the island city, eastern suburbs, and sections of Thane and Bhiwandi under BMC's jurisdiction.

BMC has urged residents across affected areas to practice water conservation diligently and minimize wastage throughout the maintenance phase to alleviate potential disruptions.

