Amaravati Land Allotment: APCRDA Completes Plot Distribution

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) allotted 115 returnable plots to farmers in Amaravati through an e-lottery. Out of 145 planned allotments, 30 plot allocations were postponed at farmers' requests. The plots are part of a larger initiative that has pooled over 34,000 acres from farmers.
The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) allocated 115 plots to farmers for Amaravati's greenfield capital city project on Friday, utilizing an e-lottery system.
Though 145 plots were slated for allocation, requests for postponement by some farmers reduced the available number to 115, according to an APCRDA press release.
The allocation was part of a larger effort, which has seen the pooling of 54,000 acres for the Amaravati project, with the government now moving into a second phase of land accumulation.
