Massive Winter Storm Sweeps Across U.S., Triggering States of Emergency and Power Outages

A major winter storm, fueled by Arctic air from Canada, is sweeping across the U.S., prompting over a dozen states to declare emergencies. The storm brings icy roads, snowfall, and potential power outages to millions, with temperatures plummeting in affected regions. Authorities work to mitigate impact and ensure safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 22:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a sweeping weather event, a major winter storm is affecting Northwest Texas, Oklahoma City, and could soon hit half of the U.S. population with severe cold and icy conditions, prompting more than a dozen states to declare emergencies.

The massive storm, driven by Arctic air traveling from Canada, is expected to cover extensive parts of the southern Rockies to the East Coast before dissipating early Monday, impacting millions under weather emergency alerts.

Governors in at least 14 states have taken measures to address the storm's impact including road salting and power outage preparations. Such actions are crucial as previous winter storms have left lasting impressions, particularly in Texas where significant power failures occurred just two years ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

