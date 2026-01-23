Uttarakhand's Winter Wonderland: First Snowfall Brings Cold and Cheer
Uttarakhand experienced its first snowfall of the year, blanketing high-altitude areas and bringing colder temperatures to lower regions. Schools were closed, and the snowfall both disrupted daily life and delighted locals, farmers, and tourists. Authorities have issued alerts and are working to restore disrupted services.
Uttarakhand welcomed its first snowfall of the year on Friday, with high-altitude areas blanketed in snow. The cold wave, brought on by continuous rain, was felt even in lower areas, including Dehradun.
Garhwal and Kumaon divisions witnessed significant snowfall, causing disruptions such as school closures and power outages. Locals, farmers, and tourists, however, found joy in the winter weather, posting videos of snow-covered landscapes online.
Several roads were closed due to accumulated snow, and officials are working to clear them. An orange alert for snowfall and rain remains in effect, with colder temperatures reported across the state.
