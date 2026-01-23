Uttarakhand's Winter Wonderland: First Snowfall Brings Cold and Cheer

Uttarakhand welcomed its first snowfall of the year on Friday, with high-altitude areas blanketed in snow. The cold wave, brought on by continuous rain, was felt even in lower areas, including Dehradun.

Garhwal and Kumaon divisions witnessed significant snowfall, causing disruptions such as school closures and power outages. Locals, farmers, and tourists, however, found joy in the winter weather, posting videos of snow-covered landscapes online.

Several roads were closed due to accumulated snow, and officials are working to clear them. An orange alert for snowfall and rain remains in effect, with colder temperatures reported across the state.