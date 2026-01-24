Tragedy in Sydney: Boy Succumbs to Shark Attack

Left Menu

A 12-year-old Australian boy, Nico Antic, died after a shark attack in Sydney Harbour. Attacks have surged along the east coast, causing beach closures. The tragic incident underscores the ongoing risks despite Australia recording fewer fatal shark encounters than drownings. Nico's family remembers his spirited nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 24-01-2026 10:46 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 10:46 IST
shark
  • Country:
  • Australia

A 12-year-old boy named Nico Antic has tragically died following a shark attack in Sydney Harbour. The incident, which occurred while Nico and his friends were jumping off rocks in Vaucluse, has sent shockwaves through the community.

Nico was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries to both legs, but regrettably succumbed to his injuries. His family released a heartfelt statement honoring their son, describing him as a happy and sporty child whose spirit will always be remembered.

This attack is part of a disturbing pattern, with multiple shark incidents reported along Australia's east coast, leading to beach closures. While shark attacks in the country average 20 annually, fatalities are rare compared to drownings.

