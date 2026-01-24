Storm Shatters Weekend Travel Plans: US Grapples with Severe Winter Weather
A massive winter storm in the US has caused over 8,000 flight cancellations, prompted safety warnings across multiple states, and led to power outage preparations. With freezing temperatures and significant snowfall anticipated, both government and local entities brace for potential impacts.
A substantial winter storm in the United States resulted in the cancellation of over 8,000 flights this weekend. The impending severe weather, stretching from New Mexico to New England, is expected to disrupt power for days and complicate major road networks.
The National Weather Service has predicted that the storm will bring heavy snow and potentially catastrophic ice conditions from east Texas through to North Carolina. Authorities in more than twelve states have declared emergencies or advised residents to stay indoors as the storm advances towards the Northeast.
Government agencies are actively preparing, with search and rescue teams on standby and critical supplies distributed across affected areas. President Donald Trump assured that FEMA is ready to respond, while various local entities have preemptively canceled events and transitioned activities to virtual platforms.
