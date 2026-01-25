Left Menu

Epic Winter Storm Paralyzes US: Flights Cancelled and Power Outages Widespread

A massive winter storm has caused widespread travel disruptions and power outages across the US, impacting 140 million people. From New Mexico to New England, heavy snow and ice have crippled infrastructure. Emergency declarations are in effect, with officials urging residents to remain indoors amid hazardous conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oklahomacity | Updated: 25-01-2026 05:12 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 05:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A massive winter storm has wreaked havoc across the United States, leading to the cancellation of thousands of flights and widespread power outages, affecting 140 million people. Covering a large portion of the country, from New Mexico to New England, the storm has disrupted travel and knocked out power grids.

President Donald Trump approved emergency declarations for at least a dozen states. Homeland Security and FEMA have mobilized resources to assist affected regions. Officials caution residents to stay indoors to avoid dangerous conditions. In Shelby County, Texas, and Louisiana, ice-laden branches have snapped, damaging power lines and homes.

More than 13,000 flights were canceled, with major hubs like Dallas and Chicago severely affected. In Georgia, northern regions brace for the worst ice storm in a decade, while frostbite-inducing wind chills have hit the Midwest. Authorities agree the storm's vast reach makes it one of the most significant winter weather events in years.

