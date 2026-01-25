Epic Winter Storm Paralyzes US: Flights Cancelled and Power Outages Widespread

A massive winter storm has wreaked havoc across the United States, leading to the cancellation of thousands of flights and widespread power outages, affecting 140 million people. Covering a large portion of the country, from New Mexico to New England, the storm has disrupted travel and knocked out power grids.

President Donald Trump approved emergency declarations for at least a dozen states. Homeland Security and FEMA have mobilized resources to assist affected regions. Officials caution residents to stay indoors to avoid dangerous conditions. In Shelby County, Texas, and Louisiana, ice-laden branches have snapped, damaging power lines and homes.

More than 13,000 flights were canceled, with major hubs like Dallas and Chicago severely affected. In Georgia, northern regions brace for the worst ice storm in a decade, while frostbite-inducing wind chills have hit the Midwest. Authorities agree the storm's vast reach makes it one of the most significant winter weather events in years.