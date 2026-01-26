Left Menu

Winter Storm Wreaks Havoc Across US

A wide-reaching winter storm has unleashed chaos across a significant swath of the United States, leaving millions without power and causing widespread travel disruptions. The National Weather Service warns that dangerous conditions, including deep freezes and ice accumulations, may persist for several days, affecting numerous U.S. states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2026 01:07 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 01:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A massive winter storm paralyzed much of the United States over the weekend, spreading from New Mexico to New England. The freezing rain, sleet, and snow led to fallen trees and downed power lines, leaving about a million homes and businesses, especially in the Southeast, without electricity.

The storm's ferocity was felt far and wide, causing disruption in air and road traffic, with 11,000 flights canceled on Sunday alone. Meteorologists have forecasted more snowfall and catastrophic ice accumulation from the Ohio Valley to the Northeast, with severe cold expected to follow, impacting recovery efforts.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and President Donald Trump declared emergencies across several states, while the Federal Emergency Management Agency mobilized resources. The storm has taken lives and brought record-low temperatures, with officials urging people to remain indoors to avoid life-threatening conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

