Wildlife Encounters Turn Fatal in Uttarakhand's Lansdowne

In a tragic turn of events in Uttarakhand's Lansdowne, two separate wildlife encounters resulted in deaths within 24 hours. On Saturday, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl was reportedly taken by a leopard from her home in Barswar village, while on Sunday, a 70-year-old man was trampled by an elephant.

The first incident unfolded rapidly as a leopard allegedly snatched Yashika, a toddler, from her mother's arms, leading to her untimely death. The forest department has now deployed teams in the region to monitor the situation and prevent further attacks.

In the second incident, Brijmohan Singh fell victim to an elephant attack while collecting wood with companions in Kotdwar's Sukhro beat. As reported by officials, the elephant emerged suddenly, causing panic and resulting in Singh's tragic demise.