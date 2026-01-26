Left Menu

Tragedy in West Java: Landslide Leaves Community Devastated

The death toll from a landslide in Indonesia's West Java province has risen to 17, with dozens still missing. Heavy rains triggered the disaster in the Bandung Barat region, burying over 30 houses. Search efforts are complicated by a smaller landslide and bad weather, requiring drones and heavy equipment.

  • Indonesia

The death toll from a devastating landslide in Indonesia's West Java province increased to 17 on Monday, according to the country's disaster mitigation agency. The landslide, which struck a residential area in the Bandung Barat region early Saturday, was triggered by heavy rainfall that began the day prior. Weather warnings indicate the rain could persist in the province and other regions for another week.

The village of Pasir Langu, impacted heavily by the landslide, is located in the hilly terrain around 100 kilometers southeast of the Indonesian capital, Jakarta. The disaster buried more than 30 homes, and as agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari reported, at least 17 people have died, while 73 remain missing.

Search and rescue operations have faced challenges due to another smaller landslide and adverse weather conditions, necessitating the use of drones and heavy machinery. This incident follows the tragic cyclone-induced floods and landslides in Sumatra two months earlier, which resulted in the loss of 1,200 lives and the displacement of over a million residents.

