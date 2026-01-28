New Zealand Launches Research Funding NZ to Fast-Track Innovation Impact

New Zealand is overhauling how it funds science and innovation with the launch of Research Funding NZ, a new independent body designed to cut red tape and accelerate research with real-world impact.

Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Dr Shane Reti has announced the inaugural Research Funding NZ Board, bringing together top science, technology and innovation leaders to make strategic, high-impact investment decisions that support economic growth and national wellbeing.

“For too long, New Zealand’s research funding system has been fragmented and overly complex,” Dr Reti says. “Research Funding NZ fixes the basics by replacing multiple decision-makers with a single, independent board focused on excellence, outcomes and impact.”

A simpler system built for scale and speed

Research Funding NZ will consolidate most existing research funding decision-making, replacing bodies such as the Marsden Fund Council, MBIE’s Science Board functions, and the Health Research Council. The goal: a streamlined, coherent funding model that is easier to navigate and faster to deliver results.

The transition will be phased to ensure continuity. The Marsden Fund and Endeavour Fund will be among the first to shift under the new structure, with Research Funding NZ overseeing upcoming funding rounds. All existing research contracts will remain in place.

A powerhouse board with global reach

The new board brings together deep local expertise and international funding experience, spanning Australia, Singapore and Europe. Members include:

Dr Emma Blott (Chair)

Professor Aidan Byrne

Professor Amanda Barnard

Professor Brett Cowan

Professor Dianne Gleeson

Dr Meika Foster

Distinguished Professor Sir Peter Hunter

Dr Sue Bidrose

Collectively, the board has shaped major funding programmes across science, health and innovation, positioning Research Funding NZ as a globally credible investment body from day one.

From blue-sky ideas to commercial outcomes

Dr Reti says the new model will support the full research pipeline — from fundamental, curiosity-driven science to applied research and commercial innovation.

“Government investment across the full spectrum of science will help grow the economy and improve health and wellbeing,” he says. “This reform is about backing researchers and innovators to deliver solutions that matter to New Zealanders.”

Call to action: engage early

Researchers, startups, deep-tech founders and R&D-driven companies are encouraged to engage early as Research Funding NZ takes shape. Early alignment with the new funding framework could offer a strategic advantage as upcoming funding rounds transition under the new system.

By simplifying access to funding and sharpening the focus on impact, Research Funding NZ aims to make New Zealand a more attractive place to build, test and scale breakthrough ideas.