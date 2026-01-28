Left Menu

Miraculous Escape: Private Sleeper Bus Catches Fire

Thirty-six passengers narrowly escaped after a private sleeper bus caught fire in Hosanagar taluk. Six people, including the driver, were injured when the bus crashed into a tree. Passengers managed to escape through the emergency exit. Police are investigating, and the RTO is preparing a report on the incident.

In a narrow escape, thirty-six passengers were saved from a fiery ordeal as a private sleeper bus erupted in flames in Hosanagar taluk, police reported on Wednesday. The late-night mishap saw six individuals, including the driver, sustaining injuries—some minor and others severe.

The bus, heading to Bengaluru from Hosanagar via Shivamogga, caught fire after the driver reportedly panicked upon noticing smoke in the cabin, leading to a collision with a roadside tree. Quick-thinking passengers made a timely escape through the emergency exit.

Assistance from locals and passing motorists was vital in the crisis, though the vehicle was ultimately consumed by the flames. Police officials have registered a case and the Regional Transport Office has been tasked with investigating the causes behind the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)

