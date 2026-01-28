Historic Step: India's Astronaut Shubanshu Shukla's Milestone ISS Journey

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday asserted that astronaut Shubanshu Shukla's successful mission to the International Space Station marks the start of a momentous chapter in India's space exploration journey.

Addressing a joint session of both houses of Parliament, President Murmu declared that space tourism is now more attainable for Indians than ever before.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders applauding in the Lok Sabha, President Murmu expressed the nation's commitment to the Gaganyaan mission, noting that India is ambitiously planning to construct its own space station in the not-so-distant future.

