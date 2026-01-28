Left Menu

Wall Collapse during Ganesh Idol Immersion Causes Chaos in Navi Mumbai

A portion of a lake's compound wall in Navi Mumbai collapsed amid Ganesh idol immersion, officials reported. While no injuries were recorded, debris fell into the lake and surrounding areas, trapping two motorcycles. The incident occurred along the Thane-Belapur Highway, prompting concerns over structural safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-01-2026 23:47 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 23:47 IST
A compound wall of a lake in Navi Mumbai's Airoli area collapsed unexpectedly on Wednesday evening during the Ganesh idol immersion ceremony.

Officials from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) confirmed the collapse occurred along the Thane-Belapur Highway. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

Debris from the wall tumbled into the water and the surrounding area, trapping two motorcycles under the rubble. The incident has raised questions about the structural integrity of public facilities during large community events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

