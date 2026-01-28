Wall Collapse during Ganesh Idol Immersion Causes Chaos in Navi Mumbai

A compound wall of a lake in Navi Mumbai's Airoli area collapsed unexpectedly on Wednesday evening during the Ganesh idol immersion ceremony.

Officials from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) confirmed the collapse occurred along the Thane-Belapur Highway. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

Debris from the wall tumbled into the water and the surrounding area, trapping two motorcycles under the rubble. The incident has raised questions about the structural integrity of public facilities during large community events.

(With inputs from agencies.)