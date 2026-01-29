Dollar Decoded: Fed's Rate Stance and Global Impact

On Wednesday, the U.S. dollar upheld its position against the euro and yen following the Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady, emphasizing persistent inflation and robust economic growth.

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against a basket of peers, rose by 0.8% after initial declines, with reassurances from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reinforcing the country's strong dollar policy.

Market analysts suggest that recent Federal Open Market Committee decisions indicate a commitment to current policy, despite external pressures and ongoing global currency volatility.