Left Menu

Fed's Rate Standstill: Dollar Stirs While Stocks Stall

Global stocks halted a five-day rally as the U.S. Federal Reserve maintained interest rates but signaled ongoing inflation concerns. Investors now await Chair Jerome Powell's insights on future rate actions. U.S. stocks were largely unmoved, while fluctuations in the dollar and commodities captured market attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 01:21 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 01:21 IST
Fed's Rate Standstill: Dollar Stirs While Stocks Stall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stock markets saw a pause in their upward trajectory as investors responded to the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates steady amidst persistent inflation concerns and robust economic growth.

The Fed's policy statement offered few hints on future rate cuts, directing market focus toward upcoming remarks from Chair Jerome Powell, whose tenure concludes in May. Notably, U.S. stock indices showed minimal reaction, with the S&P 500 experiencing minor losses after surpassing the 7,000 mark for the first time before key earnings reports from major tech firms.

Meanwhile, the dollar made notable gains, recovering from its recent dip following President Trump's comments on its performance. This currency fluctuation, coupled with commodity price surges, underscored prevailing market dynamics ahead of forthcoming economic policy shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026