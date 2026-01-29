Sweden's Steady Course: Riksbank Holds Firm on Interest Rate

Sweden's central bank, the Riksbank, decided to hold its key interest rate at 1.75% on Thursday, aligning with widespread expectations. The bank reiterated its forecast that no rate adjustment is likely before year's end, as the economy experiences growth and inflation remains close to the 2% benchmark.

The Riksbank's primary projection is for current favorable conditions to persist, keeping the policy rate stable "for some time." However, the outlook remains finely balanced amid high geopolitical tensions, the potential for disappointing growth, and the risk of inflation falling short. Conversely, if global conditions improve, the GDP growth rate could rise.

Uncertainties regarding inflation and economic performance have heightened, warned the Riksbank. Prepared to adjust monetary policy if necessary, the bank saw rates cut eight times since spring 2024, encouraging consumer spending. Economic recovery has begun, with GDP growth forecasted at 3.0% this year. Despite remaining uncertainties, a rate hike is anticipated by early 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)