Controversial Shooting Rekindles Debate: Videos Shed Light on Pretti's Fatal Encounter

Newly released videos provide insight into the controversial death of Alex Pretti, an intensive care nurse at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center. The footage reveals a confrontation with federal immigration agents in which Pretti kicks out a vehicle's taillight, leading to an altercation 11 days before his death.

The videos depict agents forcefully detaining Pretti, who was visible with a handgun in his waistband at the time. However, the footage does not show him reaching for the weapon, sparking debates about the officers' justification to shoot him on January 24.

The incident has drawn national attention, underscored by statements from public figures and scrutiny on federal law enforcement's actions. The videos, taken by bystanders and media, have reignited calls for accountability regarding the use of force in Pretti's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)