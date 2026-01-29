CAQM Flags 102 Road Dust Violations in Greater Noida, Orders Immediate Action

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and Adjoining Areas has identified widespread road dust pollution in Greater Noida, following a detailed inspection drive to assess on-ground implementation of dust mitigation and road-cleaning measures.

The inspection focused on road stretches maintained by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) and was aimed at evaluating the effectiveness of sweeping, water sprinkling and overall housekeeping to curb dust emissions.

35 locations inspected, 102 violations recorded

For the exercise, CAQM deployed eight inspection teams—three from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and five from the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB). The teams inspected 35 locations across GNIDA’s jurisdiction, covering major arterial roads, internal sector roads and key corridors.

The inspection recorded 102 instances of visible road dust violations, underscoring persistent gaps in dust control. Affected areas included sectors Beta, Delta, Alpha, Gamma, Eta, Sigma, Omicron, Zeta, Ecotech, Knowledge Park and Techzone, as well as several 60-m, 80-m and 130-m-wide roads connecting major junctions and rotaries.

Geo-tagged and time-stamped photographs were collected at each site and submitted to CAQM as part of a consolidated inspection report.

Gaps in sweeping, sprinkling and housekeeping

The findings revealed that visible road dust remains a significant concern, particularly on internal and high-traffic roads. In several locations, dust accumulation was attributed to:

Inadequate or irregular mechanical sweeping

Insufficient water sprinkling

Delays in lifting and scientific disposal of dust and debris

Heavy vehicle movement

Poor maintenance of road margins, central verges and adjoining areas

CAQM said these lapses directly undermine dust mitigation efforts and contribute to air quality deterioration.

GNIDA directed to act, enforcement to intensify

The Commission has directed GNIDA and concerned agencies to take immediate corrective action at all identified locations and ensure strict compliance with CAQM’s statutory directions and Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) measures.

It has also stressed the need for:

Stronger enforcement and on-ground supervision

Proper deployment and optimal use of mechanical road sweeping machines

Increased frequency of cleaning and sprinkling

Continuous performance monitoring

Clear fixing of accountability for lapses

Operation Clean Air to continue across NCR

CAQM said inspection and enforcement drives under Operation Clean Air will continue across the NCR on a war footing to ensure effective dust mitigation and prevent air quality deterioration caused by road dust emissions.

“The focus is on clean, well-maintained and dust-free roads across the region,” the Commission said, reiterating its commitment to coordinated action with all implementing agencies.