Dramatic Traffic Cop Escape Caught on Camera in Greater Noida
A traffic policeman in Greater Noida was dragged on a car's bonnet for 500 meters after the driver attempted to evade a check. The incident was caught on video and shared on social media. An FIR has been filed, and the search for the driver continues.
In a shocking incident caught on video, a Greater Noida traffic policeman was dragged for 500 meters on a car's bonnet after a driver allegedly struck him to flee a vehicle check, officials said on Thursday.
The incident took place at approximately 2.30 PM on Wednesday at the P3 roundabout. Traffic constable Gurmeet Chaudhary attempted to stop a red car, whose driver responded by hitting him and continuing to drive. Chaudhary was forced to hold onto the bonnet for nearly half a kilometer before the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled.
A bystander captured the incident on video, which then circulated on social media. Fortunately, Gurmeet Chaudhary suffered no serious injuries, police confirmed. A case has been registered against the unidentified driver, and efforts are ongoing to locate the suspect, said Additional DCP Sudhir Kumar.
