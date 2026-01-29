With rising ageing population, Kerala unveils India''s first ''Elderly Budget''

Kerala on Thursday became the first state in the country to present an ''Elderly Budget'', with Finance Minister K N Balagopal tabling the document in the State Assembly while presenting the last budget of the CPI(M)-led government ahead of the polls. Balagopal said that, as per 2026 figures, senior citizens make up 18.7 per cent of Kerala's population. Noting that Kerala was the first state in the country to constitute an Elderly Commission, he said the government considers geriatric care and elderly-related issues very seriously. ''This year, a new document named the Elderly Budget is also being presented along with the main budget documents. With this, Kerala becomes the first state to present an Elderly Budget,'' Balagopal said. He added the state is facing a significant demographic shift, with an increase in the elderly population alongside a decline in the young population. Several projects aimed at providing care and income support to elderly people have been announced in previous budgets. ''In this context, the care economy and the silver economy (both pertaining to the elderly) are particularly important as far as Kerala is concerned,'' he said. According to the government, the elderly now constitute almost 20 per cent of the state's population. This is a factor that needs to be given serious consideration in socio-economic development planning, Balagopal said. ''Retirement homes capable of accommodating senior citizens who are isolated in their homes are to be set up. These homes should have community kitchens, playgrounds, entertainment facilities and healthcare systems. Besides, the services of health volunteers need to be ensured in such centres. The government will provide subsidies to organisations, groups and individuals to set up such retirement homes,'' Balagopal said. He said Rs 30 crore has been set aside for this purpose. The minister also said volunteer forces will be formed at the local level to help elderly people who live alone. ''Local Self-Government Institutions will formulate schemes for this. A telephone number will be published for elderly people to call for help, including medical assistance. On-call volunteer services will be provided under the control of Local Self-Government Institutions,'' Balagopal said, while announcing an allocation of Rs 10 crore for the scheme. The Elderly Budget document states that Kerala has one of the fastest-growing elderly populations in India, currently forming a significant proportion of the state's population. ''According to official population projections, this share is expected to increase substantially, with the elderly projected to constitute nearly 25 per cent of the total population within the next ten years.'' ''The total population of elderly people aged 60 and above in Kerala is projected to double between 2011 and 2036, from 4.2 million to 8.4 million, constituting about 22.8 per cent of the state's total population,'' it said.

