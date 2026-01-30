CM Naidu begins Kuppam tour, to oversee Rs 675 crore worth development projects

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday embarked on a three-day tour of Kuppam in Chittoor district to participate in various development, welfare, and tourism programmes in his constituency, a government source said. During the visit, the state government will sign agreements with seven companies in the chief minister's presence to set up industries in the region, involving investments of over Rs 675 crore. ''As part of the three-day tour, the CM will arrive in Kuppam this afternoon and participate in multiple programmes aimed at strengthening infrastructure and employment opportunities in the constituency,'' the source told PTI. Naidu will inaugurate the Agastya Vidyachal Academy at Gudipalli, built at Rs 3 crore, and lay the foundation stone for the Learners Academy, estimated to cost Rs 10 crore. During the visit, the chief minister will lay the foundation stone for the Oberoi Visitors Centre, inaugurate the Swarna Navadisha co-working space, and the Aditya Birla Multi Skill Development Centre. As part of tourism promotion initiatives, he will launch the Kangundi Heritage Village Bouldering Park and the Discover Kuppam tourism website. He will also lay the foundation stone for tourism development works costing Rs 4 crore and inaugurate the Punnami Resort, the source added.

