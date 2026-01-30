Left Menu

Andhra first state to cross 1 crore enrollments on iGOT Karmayogi, CM Naidu hails milestone

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday welcomed the portals recognition of the milestone, saying it reflects the commitment of state government employees to continuous learning. The Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society APSDPS has been leading efforts to build a skilled, future-ready administration, he added.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 30-01-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 15:48 IST
Andhra Pradesh has become ''the first state in the country'' to record one crore enrollments and 80 lakh course completions on the union government's iGOT Karmayogi digital learning platform, officials said. Launched in 2022, the iGOT (Integrated Government Online Training) Karmayogi platform aims to build the competencies of central and state government officials through digital learning modules, enabling improved public service delivery nationwide. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday welcomed the portal's recognition of the milestone, saying it reflects the commitment of ''state government employees to continuous learning.'' The Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS) has been leading efforts to build a skilled, future-ready administration, he added. ''Surpassing one crore enrollments and 80 lakh course completions across 4,290 courses on the iGOT Karmayogi portal reflects the strong commitment of our employees to continuous learning,'' Naidu said in a post on 'X' replying to Karmayogi Bharat. The CM noted that the initiative is helping create a capable administration equipped to meet emerging governance challenges and deliver better services across the state. The portal congratulated Andhra Pradesh, highlighting that it is ''the first state to achieve the milestone under the national capacity-building platform.'' The organisation said the achievement reflects the state's focus ''on empowering officials and strengthening governance capabilities.''

