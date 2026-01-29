Not just flying, India now designs, builds aircraft: Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu

India is not only meant for flying aircraft but also for designing, building, and leading global aviation, Union Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said on Thursday. In his keynote address at Wings India 2026, Naidu highlighted India's unprecedented aviation growth under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that the country is firmly positioned on a path to becoming an integrated, globally influential aviation ecosystem-from design and manufacturing to maintenance, innovation, and sustainability, according to a press release. Emphasising inclusivity, capacity creation ahead of demand, skill development, sustainability through Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) adoption, and collaborative global growth, Naidu described Wings India as ''a statement of confidence, capability, and commitment to collective flight.'' ''India is no longer just flying aircraft-we are designing, building, and leading global aviation. Indian skies are full of infinite possibilities. From market to maker, India's aviation ecosystem is taking a global leadership flight. India represents the wings of 1.5 billion aspirations,'' the aviation minister said. Naidu said the government is looking to increase the number of airports to 350 from the existing 164 over the next two decades. He further said the Centre aims to increase capacity to handle four crore passengers over the next 10 years through an extended UDAN scheme, which will connect 120 new destinations. The programme is designed to enhance regional connectivity. According to him, the Indian aviation sector will need at least 30,000 pilots in the next five years, given the pending orders for new aircraft over the next 15 years. Keeping this requirement in view, the ministry has granted permissions to five new Flying Training Organisations. Maintaining that a leasing ecosystem is being built in GIFT City, Gujarat, to compete with global hubs, he said the ministry is targeting a blend of 5 per cent SAF by 2030. Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, in his address, reaffirmed the state government's commitment to strengthen, modernise, and expand the foundations of aviation, outlining a bold vision to make Telangana a leading aero-engine and MRO hub by 2047. Begumpet Airport is hosting Wings India 2026, Asia's largest biennial civil aviation event, running until January 31.

