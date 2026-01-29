Left Menu

Not just flying, India now designs, builds aircraft: Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu

Emphasising inclusivity, capacity creation ahead of demand, skill development, sustainability through Sustainable Aviation Fuel SAF adoption, and collaborative global growth, Naidu described Wings India as a statement of confidence, capability, and commitment to collective flight. India is no longer just flying aircraft-we are designing, building, and leading global aviation.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-01-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 22:05 IST
Not just flying, India now designs, builds aircraft: Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

India is not only meant for flying aircraft but also for designing, building, and leading global aviation, Union Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said on Thursday. In his keynote address at Wings India 2026, Naidu highlighted India's unprecedented aviation growth under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that the country is firmly positioned on a path to becoming an integrated, globally influential aviation ecosystem-from design and manufacturing to maintenance, innovation, and sustainability, according to a press release. Emphasising inclusivity, capacity creation ahead of demand, skill development, sustainability through Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) adoption, and collaborative global growth, Naidu described Wings India as ''a statement of confidence, capability, and commitment to collective flight.'' ''India is no longer just flying aircraft-we are designing, building, and leading global aviation. Indian skies are full of infinite possibilities. From market to maker, India's aviation ecosystem is taking a global leadership flight. India represents the wings of 1.5 billion aspirations,'' the aviation minister said. Naidu said the government is looking to increase the number of airports to 350 from the existing 164 over the next two decades. He further said the Centre aims to increase capacity to handle four crore passengers over the next 10 years through an extended UDAN scheme, which will connect 120 new destinations. The programme is designed to enhance regional connectivity. According to him, the Indian aviation sector will need at least 30,000 pilots in the next five years, given the pending orders for new aircraft over the next 15 years. Keeping this requirement in view, the ministry has granted permissions to five new Flying Training Organisations. Maintaining that a leasing ecosystem is being built in GIFT City, Gujarat, to compete with global hubs, he said the ministry is targeting a blend of 5 per cent SAF by 2030. Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, in his address, reaffirmed the state government's commitment to strengthen, modernise, and expand the foundations of aviation, outlining a bold vision to make Telangana a leading aero-engine and MRO hub by 2047. Begumpet Airport is hosting Wings India 2026, Asia's largest biennial civil aviation event, running until January 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026