RattanIndia Power Q3 net profit jumps to Rs 54 cr

RattanIndia Power on Friday posted a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 54.26 crore in the December quarter, due to lower expenses. It had a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.33 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 15:27 IST
RattanIndia Power on Friday posted a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 54.26 crore in the December quarter, due to lower expenses. It had a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.33 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing. The company's total income edged up to Rs 826.65 crore, from Rs 824.24 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Company expenses trimmed to Rs 772.39 crore from Rs 819.91 crore in the third quarter of FY25, the filing added. RattanIndia Power is a private power generation company.

