Arunachal minister backs greater devolution, assures support to strengthen ULBs

Arunachal Pradesh Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja on Friday assured full support to strengthen Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), saying the state government would take up their concerns to ensure effective devolution of powers in line with the 74th Constitutional Amendment. Chairing a coordination meeting with the newly elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) and the Chief Councillor and Deputy Chief Councillor of the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC), the minister said the issues raised by the ULBs would be placed before the chief minister for addressing existing shortcomings. The meeting focused on urban development initiatives and institutional strengthening of municipal bodies, an official statement said here. During the deliberations, IMC and PMC officials urged the minister to consider the transfer of more subjects to ULBs as envisaged under the 12th Schedule of the Constitution, which lists 18 functional areas including urban planning, regulation of land use, water supply, public health, sanitation, urban poverty alleviation, environmental protection and civic amenities. They said enhanced devolution would help make ULBs more self-sustaining and responsive. The municipal bodies also sought improved municipal financing, including a dedicated window in the state budget similar to provisions for Panchayati Raj Institutions, noting that current revenue sources, such as trade licences, birth and death certificates, garbage collection fees and hoarding charges, are limited. It was further pointed out that some subjects devolved to ULBs under the 74th Amendment continue to be allocated to line departments under the Government of Arunachal Pradesh (Allocation of Business) Rules, 2021, and require rectification to ensure smooth functioning of municipal institutions. Advising the newly constituted ULBs to work diligently for public welfare, Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso proposed a joint site inspection involving the Capital deputy commissioner, the IMC Mayor and other stakeholders to restore the burial ground at Nirjuli/Karsingsa. Responding to the concerns, the minister said he has already taken up the issue of providing a boundary wall at the Chimpu burial ground with the government to prevent misuse or encroachment. He also advised the IMC to maintain proper records of cremations and burials carried out within its jurisdiction. The minister reiterated that the state government remains committed to democratic decentralisation and would work to empower ULBs in accordance with constitutional provisions.

