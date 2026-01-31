Left Menu

Ram temple construction expected to end by April 30; overall estimated cost Rs 1,900 crore

Addressing reporters after the conclusion of a two-day meeting of the Ram Temple Construction Committee here, Mishra said that Larsen Toubro LT and Tata Consultancy, which are executing key works at the site, will exit the temple complex by April 30 once construction is over.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 31-01-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 15:00 IST
All construction work related to the Ram temple in Ayodhya is expected to be completed by April 30, with the overall cost of the project estimated at around Rs 1,900 crore, Ram Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra said on Saturday. Addressing reporters after the conclusion of a two-day meeting of the Ram Temple Construction Committee here, Mishra said that Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Tata Consultancy, which are executing key works at the site, will exit the temple complex by April 30 once construction is over. Mishra further informed that directions have been issued to complete all paperwork and bill payment procedures by the same date. ''L&T and Tata Consultancy have offered a three-year warranty for all the work carried out by them. For maintenance and upkeep, a small team from both organisations will remain deployed inside the temple complex,'' he said. He added that after April 30, all agreements with L&T, Tata Consultancy and the State Construction Corporation will be taken over by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Providing details of expenditure, Mishra said the total spending on the Ram temple project is estimated at approximately Rs 1,900 crore, of which around Rs 1,600 crore, including GST, has already been paid. The meeting reviewed the progress of construction and associated works, and discussed the final timelines for completion and transition of responsibilities, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

