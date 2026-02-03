Iberian Peninsula on High Alert as Storm Leonardo Approaches

The Iberian Peninsula is preparing for yet another storm as authorities warn of potential floods and destruction. Storm Leonardo is expected to start impacting Portugal from Tuesday afternoon and extend through Saturday.

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) announced that southern Spain will also experience the storm starting Wednesday. This comes after a series of storms, leaving southern Spain facing its wettest winter in decades.

Heavy rain and winds reaching 75 km/h along the coast and 95 km/h in higher altitudes are forecasted. Although less intense than Storm Kristin, Leonardo is expected to cause significant challenges, with lingering power outages affecting thousands of households and further flood risks in both countries.