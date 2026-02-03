NASA's New Moon Rocket Faces Delay Due to Fuel Leaks

NASA announced a delay in the launch of its newly developed moon rocket, which was rescheduled for March after encountering troublesome fuel leaks during a key test on Monday.

The space agency emphasized the need to analyze data and rehearse complicated pre-launch procedures a second time to ensure mission success.

This mission marks a significant step in NASA's Artemis program, aimed at establishing a sustainable human presence on the moon, building on the legacy of the Apollo missions in the 1960s and 1970s.

(With inputs from agencies.)