Assam Chief Secretary's Tenure Extended Amidst Upcoming Elections

The tenure of Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, an IAS officer from the 1993 batch, has been extended by six months. Originally set to retire on April 30, he will now serve until October 31. His extension comes as Assam prepares for its assembly elections in March-April.

Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota's tenure has been extended for six months, as per an official order. The Personnel Department's notification extends his service from May 1 to October 31. Originally, Kota was scheduled to retire on April 30.

Kota, an Indian Administrative Service officer from the 1993 batch, assumed the role of Chief Secretary of Assam on April 1, 2024. His extension aligns with the anticipation of the upcoming assembly elections.

The elections for the state's 126 assembly constituencies are expected to occur between March and April this year, adding to the significance of Kota's extended term.

